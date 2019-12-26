.

Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-26-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question was a top 19 story of April 2019: Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson said in a recently late night television interview that he can see no reason why the band should ever consider retirement.

The iconic metal vocalist was a guest on the Spanish program Late Motiv and was asked if the band is thinking about retirement. He responded, "As far as I'm concerned anyway, I don't see any reason why we should ever retire.

"As an airline captain, I was always told that nobody ever dies on an airplane. Even if the guy's head is severed from his body, he's not dead, because if the boss, the captain... If somebody says, 'The guy's head has fallen off.' 'Well, is he dead?' 'Well, he's not dead until somebody legally says he's dead.' So, nobody dies until somebody stands up and says, 'Yup. He's definitely dead.' 'Ha! You're responsible then. You killed him.'

"So, it's the same with rock and roll bands. We will never die. Even if we are actually dead, we will still never actually die."


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question 2019 In Review

Original Iron Maiden Lineup Reunites After Four Decades 2019 In Review

Bruce Dickinson Shares Idea Of Iron Maiden Meets Orchestra

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Stream The Burning

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion's New Album Shows Their Evolution

Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Almost Died

Former Iron Maiden Member Takes Credit For Signature Sound

Former Iron Maiden Member Wants To Redo Classic Song

Iron Maiden Open To Tour With Judas Priest

Halford Wants Iron Maiden and Judas Priest Tour

More Iron Maiden News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Top 19 Stories Of April 2019: Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed- AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Studio- Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion- more


Reviews
5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony 2019 In Review

AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gave First Update Following Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play 2019 In Review

Motley Crue Claim They Are 'Blackballed' By Rock Hall 2019 In Review

Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Had Emergency Surgery 2019 In Review

Metallica Guitarist 'Ready To Go' With New Album 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.