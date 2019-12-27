Don Felder Talks Collaborating With Slash, Sammy Hagar And More 2019 In Review

Don Felder Talks Collaborating With Slash, Sammy Hagar And More was a top 19 story of May 2019: Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder assembled an impressive list of special guests on his new solo album "American Rock 'N' Roll", and recently spoke about how he worked with each guest.

The album includes appearances from Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood, Rush icon Alex Lifeson, Peter Frampton, and most of Chickenfoot (Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani, and Chad Smith).

Felder sat down with VintgageRock to discuss the album and was asked if he worked with the guests in the actual studio or if they swapped files. He responded, "Both. Some players, like Mick Fleetwood, who was in Hawaii at the time, we sent him files and he went in his studio and did an amazing job. He sent us back I think two or three takes of him playing drums, that were great.

"Alex Lifeson was in Canada at the time - I would have loved to have been sitting in the studio with Alex to record that stuff, but we had to do it how we could do it. Joe Satriani and I were actually in the studio together, sitting on a couch, working out the guitar parts for 'Rock You'.

"Sammy Hagar, I went up to his studio and he sang on the record. Bob Weir was in Sammy's studio and sang on 'Rock You' as well. Peter Frampton, I flew out to his studio in Nashville and we recorded his parts in Nashville, and he sang on a chorus with me on 'The Way Things Have to Be', and played a beautiful, angelic kind of Les Paul through a Leslie speaker.

''For the most part, I would say a lot of people actually worked in my studio - Steve Gadd recorded drums in my studio, Chad Smith recorded drums there, Slash recorded his guitar parts there. There was a minimum of file sharing, but in certain instances, there was no other choice."





