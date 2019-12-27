Rush Reunion Unlikely Says Geddy 2019 In Review

Rush Reunion Unlikely Says Geddy was a top 19 story of May 2019: Rush unofficially retired following their last tour due to health reasons and now frontman Geddy Lee says that despite remaining close, he does not see the three of them working together again.

As the band embarked on the R40 tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary, guitarist Alex Lifeson stated that it would likely be the group's last full scale tour. Lifeson has been battling psoriatic arthritis and drummer Neil Peart has chronic tendinitis.

Geddy recently sat down with The Chronicle Herald to discuss his "Big Beautiful Book of Bass" and during the conversation he was asked about the possibility of the iconic trio working together again and he responded, "I don't really know. Alex is turning into this super session guy.

"He loves playing on other people's records without the responsibilities of having to write anything other than his solo. I know he's really digging that.

"I've been doing the book, but we talk, quite a lot. We see each other quite a lot. And we visit with Neil quite often. So we're all close but I don't think we would ever do a project - the three of us.

"It's certainly possible that Alex and I would do something down the road. I can't see the three of us ever really doing anything."





