Slipknot's Corey Taylor Underwent Successful Surgery 2019 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Underwent Successful Surgery 2019 In Review was a top 19 story of May 2019: Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor underwent what he has called "successful" double knee surgery and shared that the operation has not delayed his live date plans.

Taylor took to social media on Friday (May 10th) and shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed in a gown and wrote, "Surgery in both knees today- soon I'll be worth Six Million Dollars!! See you all soon! #bionic #leemajors."

He was referencing the hit 1970s television show "The Six Million Dollar Man". A few hours later he posted, "Update! Success! See you guys next weekend!"

The knee operations follow Taylor's 2016 spinal surgery. He shared at the time the reason for the procedure by saying, Basically broke my neck a while back and didn't realize it."





Related Stories

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover 2019 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics 2019 In Review

Slipknot Parted Ways With Member Amid Lawsuit Reports 2019 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Preparing For Solo Tour

Rival Sons Are Slipknot's Corey Taylor's Favorite Band Of Decade

Slipknot's Knotfest Expanding To New Country Next Year

Slipknot and Evanescence Cancel Knotfest Mexico Sets For Safety

Slipknot's Corey Taylor To Branch Out Musically With Solo Effort

Slipknot's Sid Wilson Announces New Solo Album

More Slipknot News



