Slipknot's Corey Taylor Underwent Successful Surgery 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-27-2019

Slipknot

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Underwent Successful Surgery 2019 In Review was a top 19 story of May 2019: Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor underwent what he has called "successful" double knee surgery and shared that the operation has not delayed his live date plans.

Taylor took to social media on Friday (May 10th) and shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed in a gown and wrote, "Surgery in both knees today- soon I'll be worth Six Million Dollars!! See you all soon! #bionic #leemajors."

He was referencing the hit 1970s television show "The Six Million Dollar Man". A few hours later he posted, "Update! Success! See you guys next weekend!"

The knee operations follow Taylor's 2016 spinal surgery. He shared at the time the reason for the procedure by saying, Basically broke my neck a while back and didn't realize it."


