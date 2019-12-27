.

Steve Perry Not Interested In Relationship With Journey 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-27-2019

Journey

Steve Perry Not Interested In Relationship With Journey was a top 19 story of May 2019: Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is not interested in having a relationship with his former bandmates, according to recent comments from keyboardist Jonathan Cain.

Jonathan was asked about the current status of his and guitarist Neal Schon's relationship with Perry during an interview with Michael Cavacini and he responded, "He already said, in so many words, that he's not interested in a relationship with me or Neal.

Cain says that Perry spoke about it while promoting his late 2018 solo album "Traces." Jonathan said, "He was saying standoffish things. Interviewers even asked him about my book and he shut it down.

"That's his loss - whatever. I don't live like that. Your decisions and your relationships are what you make them. If he chooses not to have one with myself or Neal, that's not my wish. But I'm understanding of his space, and I'll leave it at that.

"To me, Journey just sold a million tickets on this last tour, our most successful one ever with Arnel [Pineda (band's current frontman)] , and I choose to be grateful for that. We have Arnel and that voice."

Cain was asked if he believes Perry is afraid of reconnecting because of something happening and he responded, "I can't even go there. You'd have to ask him. I remember when we decided to move on without him. Steve pretty much said, in so many words, 'Lose my number.' I don't have Steve's number and I don't talk to him.

"If he needs something, the publisher reaches out to us. And he's been very cooperative when it comes to publishing, licenses, approving and disapproving the way our music is used. And I'm usually in complete agreement with anything he says.

"We're still working together in a publishing way and I'm grateful for that. But, again, he has his life and we have our band and we move on. I can't really control that situation. It's what we make of it and that's where we're at."


