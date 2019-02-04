hennemusic Celebrates 9th Anniversary

(hennemusic) Daily rock news site (and longtime Day In Rock report news partner) hennemusic celebrated its 9th anniversary last Friday, February 1st.

"A BIG THANKS to the antiMusic network, all the music lovers who continue to enjoy our daily rock news features, and the many bands and artists who share our work with their fans," says Publisher Bruce Henne. "Almost 15,000 rock news stories delivered to more than 13.5 million music fans around the world ... so far..."

A music media veteran and a pioneer in Canadian network radio, Henne helped create, market and build major music brands, including Q107-FM Toronto's Rock Radio Network, The Legends Of Classic Rock, The Ongoing History Of New Music, Corus Entertainment's Deep Sky, and ExploreMusic.

Henne has worked with virtually every major rock act in the business while producing "Rockline," "Little Steven's Underground Garage," and other U.S.-based shows for Canadians, creating radio series like "All Access" and "One On One," and producing more than 400 music specials, world album premieres and live broadcast events.

As a music journalist, Henne has written for major music brands including Team Rock, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, Blues and RockAAA, among others.

For more, visit hennemusic.com.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

AC/DC And Pink Floyd Top 2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards

2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards Launched

Eagles Sweep The 2017 hennemusic Rock News Awards

2017 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Begins

More hennemusic News

Share this article



