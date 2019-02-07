Children Of Bodom Streaming New Song 'This Road'

Children Of Bodom have released a lyric video for their latest single "This Road." The song comes from their forthcoming album "Hexed", which is set to be released on March 8th.

Singer and guitarist Alexi Laiho had this to say about the new track, "This Road was actually the last song I wrote but it ended up being the opening track and also one of the singles which makes me happy because it's one of my faves.

"It's different from anything we've done since Follow The Reaper but it's still new. Check it out and you'll know what I mean." Watch the lyric video here.





