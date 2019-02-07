News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Children Of Bodom Streaming New Song 'This Road'

02-07-2019
Children Of Bodom

Children Of Bodom have released a lyric video for their latest single "This Road." The song comes from their forthcoming album "Hexed", which is set to be released on March 8th.

Singer and guitarist Alexi Laiho had this to say about the new track, "This Road was actually the last song I wrote but it ended up being the opening track and also one of the singles which makes me happy because it's one of my faves.

"It's different from anything we've done since Follow The Reaper but it's still new. Check it out and you'll know what I mean." Watch the lyric video here.


Related Stories


Children Of Bodom Streaming New Song 'This Road'

Children Of Bodom Release 'Under Grass And Clover' Video

More Children Of Bodom News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications- Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming- Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation- Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons- more

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album- KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again- Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed- Slash Summer Tour- more

Van Halen Star Open To Reunion Tour- Foo Fighters Full Super Saturday Night Streaming Online- Neal Schon Expands Journey Through Time Tour- Judas Priest- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications

Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming

Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music

As I Lay Dying Show Canceled Following Outcry

Def Leppard's Impact And The Problem With Rock Hall

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To Upcoming Tour Leg

Yes Singer Jon Anderson Announces New Album And Tour

Humble Pie Releasing Long Lost Album This Week

All That Remains Announce Oli's Permanent Replacement

Children Of Bodom Streaming New Song 'This Road'

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Lead Tail Winds Festival Lineup

Singled Out: James Lee Baker's Disappear For The Weekend

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation

Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons

Classic Era Guns N' Roses Star Inks Deal For New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.