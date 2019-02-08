News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Robin Trower Streams New Song Ahead Of Album and Tour

02-08-2019
Robin Trower

Robin Trower is streaming a brand new track called "Tide Of Confusion", which is the first track from his forthcoming album "Coming Closer To The Day".

The new studio effort is scheduled to hit stores around the world and online on March 22nd and fans can get their first taste of the record with the new track here.

Robin recorded the album at Studio 91 in Newbury, with engineer Sam Winfield and he had this to say about some of the tracks, "'Diving Bell' is probably my favorite track on the album.

"'Truth Or Lies', that one was quite hard to pull off. I love the song, but I recorded it once and wasn't happy with it, so I started from scratch again. It's got quite a strong early R&B flavor to it. That song is not really about me. I'm writing from the viewpoint of a guy whose loved one has been messing around. 'Someone Of Great Renown', again, that song isn't about me, but it's maybe someone that I'd like to be.

"'Lonesome Road', "that's about me touring and asking how long I can go on with it. That's definitely coming from my heart and head. 'Ghosts' is about things from the past where you didn't do right in your personal life. 'Don't Ever Change' is an out-and-out love song: a very nice, easy vibe, but still quite soulful."

He will be hitting the road to support the new album with a U.S. tour this spring where he will be backed by bassist/vocalist Richard Watts and drummer Chris Taggart. See the dates below:

4/02 Alexandria, VA Birchmere
4/04 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
4/05 Huntington, NY Paramount Theatre
4/06 Montclair, NJ Wellmont Theater
4/10 Buffalo, NY Asbury Hall
4/11 Northfield, OH Northfield Park
4/13 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
4/14 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theatre
4/18 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre
4/19 Kansas City, MO Voodoo Lounge
4/20 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater
4/24 Austin, TX Moody Theater
4/26 Dallas, TX House of Blues
4/27 Houston, TX House of Blues
4/28 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre
5/02 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theater
5/03 Anaheim, CA City National Grove
5/04 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
5/05 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theater
5/08 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst
5/09 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre
5/10 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
5/11 Lake Tahoe, NV Harrah's
5/12 Jackson, CA Rancheria Casino
5/15 Eugene, OR McDonald Theater
5/16 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
5/17 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre


Robin Trower Streams New Song Ahead Of Album and Tour

