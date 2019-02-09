News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Halt

02-09-2019
Vinnie Vincent

Iconic drummer Carmine Appice shared his perspective on the cancelation of the comeback shows for former 'Lick It Up' era KISS lead guitarist Vinnie Vincent.

Vinnie was scheduled to play the shows this week (after previously being postponed) in Nashville but the promoter announced that the shows had been canceled. Appice was set to perform with Vincent at the shows along with bassist Tony Franklin (David Gilmour, Jimmy Page, The Firm) and WSOU spoke to Carmine about how the plans fell apart.

He said, "Something happened between Vinnie and the promoter. I know there was something going on. I talked to Vinnie a few times, and him and the promoter were not seeing eye to eye on a lot of stuff. But I always thought that if Vinnie messed this up, or whoever messed it up, I don't know if there'll be another chance. 'Cause this is his comeback. He already canceled it once. And if gets canceled again, nobody's gonna care anymore. 'I'm not gonna go even buy a ticket. He's not gonna show up. Or something's gonna happen.' But I was looking forward to it, because me and Tony Franklin - I love playing with Tony, and we were gonna play the Vinnie KISS songs, which would have been fun."

Carmine said that he became concerned about the comeback shows after seeing video of Vinnie performing with the Frehley's Comet offshoot Four By Fate at the pre-Kiss Kruise party in Miami last October.

He said, "Vinnie played with me in a band before he was in KISS called Carmine And The Rockers, and I know he's a great player and a great writer and a good singer and he's a good stage performer. But after I saw that [footage]... Vinnie's always been like a showoff kind of guy, and he just stood there. He looked like he was scared to me. I asked him: 'Can you still play? You've been out 30 years.' He goes, 'Yeah. I've been playing in my house. Yeah, of course, I can still play.' I said, 'Okay. I believe you.' But I don't know what happened. All this other crazy stuff was going on with singers and this and that, and the promoter. It's too bad, 'cause it would have been fun."


