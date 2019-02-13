Aerosmith Expand Las Vegas Residency

(hennemusic) Aerosmith have expanded their 2019 residency in Las Vegas with a series of new dates this fall. "Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild" will see the Boston band perform at the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas.

The group have teamed up with producer Giles Martin - known for creating the soundscape for "The Beatles Love" by Cirque du Soleil show - for what is being billed as "one of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas," while the show will feature never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions.

In addition, the group promises "the world's first THX Certified live performance presented in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound" due to a partnership with THX and L-Acoustics for their first-ever residency.

After selling out an 18-date schedule for shows this April, June and July, Aerosmith have announced 17 additional dates this fall. "Sin City, we are coming back for round two!," says the band. Read more and watch the trailer here.

