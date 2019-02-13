News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Aerosmith Expand Las Vegas Residency

02-13-2019
Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith have expanded their 2019 residency in Las Vegas with a series of new dates this fall. "Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild" will see the Boston band perform at the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas.

The group have teamed up with producer Giles Martin - known for creating the soundscape for "The Beatles Love" by Cirque du Soleil show - for what is being billed as "one of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas," while the show will feature never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions.

In addition, the group promises "the world's first THX Certified live performance presented in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound" due to a partnership with THX and L-Acoustics for their first-ever residency.

After selling out an 18-date schedule for shows this April, June and July, Aerosmith have announced 17 additional dates this fall. "Sin City, we are coming back for round two!," says the band. Read more and watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Aerosmith Expand Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Aerosmith Classic 'Walk This Way Enters' Grammy Hall Of Fame

Aerosmith To Rock Steven Tyler's Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed 2018 In Review

Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Released From The Hospital

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Gives Health Update Following Hospitalization

More Aerosmith News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized- Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online- Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery- Pearl Jam- more

Another Clue To AC/DC Return Discovered- Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Snubbed By Grammy Awards- more

Journey's Neal Schon Has Organ Removed In Emergency Surgery- Tool Frontman Reveals Album Release Date Target- Don't Count Out Nickelback Making A Metal Album- more

Lindsey Buckingham Has Emergency Open Heart Surgery- Ozzy Osbourne 'Doing Much Better' Following Hospitalization- As I Lay Dying's Tom Lambesis Addresses Public Outcry- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized

Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online

Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery

Pearl Jam Named 2019 Record Store Day Ambassador

Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Announce North American Tour

Aerosmith Expand Las Vegas Residency

Life Of Agony Recruit Tool Producer For New Album

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streams Song From New Solo Album

Whitesnake Tease Shup Up & Kiss Me Video

Everclear's Art Alexakis Unplugging For Songs & Stories Tour

In Flames Streaming New Song 'Burn'

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Grammy Performance Goes Online

Another Clue To AC/DC Return Discovered

Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Snubbed By Grammy Awards

Rolling Stones Add Date To No Filter Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.