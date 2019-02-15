News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release

02-15-2019
Journey

Eagle Rock have announced that they will be releasing a special live package from Journey on March 29th that features the band performing two of their most popular albums.

Entitled "Journey - Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers", the package will be released in both audio and video packages including a DVD + 2CD set and a Blu-ray + 2CD configuration.

The special show took place on February 7th, 2017 at the famed Budokan in Tokyo, where the band took the stage for a 2-hour performance of the iconic hit albums that helped make them superstars.

DVD portion:
1. Don't Stop Believin' Intro
2. Don't Stop Believin'
3. Stone In Love
4. Who's Crying Now
5. Keep On Runnin'
6. Still They Ride
7. Escape
8. Lay It Down
9. Dead Or Alive
10. Neal Schon Guitar Solo
11. Mother, Father
12. Jonathan Cain Piano Solo
13. Open Arms
14. Separate Ways Intro
15. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
16. Send Her My Love
17. Chain Reaction
18. After The Fall
19. Faithfully
20. Edge Of The Blade
21. Steve Smith Drum Solo
22. Back Talk
23. Frontiers
24. Rubicon
25. La Raza del Sol
26. Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'

2CD:
CD1: Escape
1. Don't Stop Believin' Intro
2. Don't Stop Believin'
3. Stone In Love
4. Who's Crying Now
5. Keep On Runnin'
6. Still They Ride
7. Escape
8. Lay It Down
9. Dead Or Alive
10. Neal Schon Guitar Solo
11. Mother, Father
12. Jonathan Cain Piano Solo
13. Open Arms

CD2: Frontiers
14. Separate Ways Intro
15. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
16. Send Her My Love
17. Chain Reaction
18. After The Fall
19. Faithfully
20. Edge Of The Blade
21. Steve Smith Drum Solo
22. Back Talk
23. Frontiers
24. Rubicon
25. La Raza del Sol
26. Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'


