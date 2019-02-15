Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release

Eagle Rock have announced that they will be releasing a special live package from Journey on March 29th that features the band performing two of their most popular albums.

Entitled "Journey - Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers", the package will be released in both audio and video packages including a DVD + 2CD set and a Blu-ray + 2CD configuration.

The special show took place on February 7th, 2017 at the famed Budokan in Tokyo, where the band took the stage for a 2-hour performance of the iconic hit albums that helped make them superstars.

DVD portion:

1. Don't Stop Believin' Intro

2. Don't Stop Believin'

3. Stone In Love

4. Who's Crying Now

5. Keep On Runnin'

6. Still They Ride

7. Escape

8. Lay It Down

9. Dead Or Alive

10. Neal Schon Guitar Solo

11. Mother, Father

12. Jonathan Cain Piano Solo

13. Open Arms

14. Separate Ways Intro

15. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

16. Send Her My Love

17. Chain Reaction

18. After The Fall

19. Faithfully

20. Edge Of The Blade

21. Steve Smith Drum Solo

22. Back Talk

23. Frontiers

24. Rubicon

25. La Raza del Sol

26. Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'

2CD:

CD1: Escape

CD2: Frontiers

