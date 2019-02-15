|
Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release
02-15-2019
Eagle Rock have announced that they will be releasing a special live package from Journey on March 29th that features the band performing two of their most popular albums.
Entitled "Journey - Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers", the package will be released in both audio and video packages including a DVD + 2CD set and a Blu-ray + 2CD configuration.
The special show took place on February 7th, 2017 at the famed Budokan in Tokyo, where the band took the stage for a 2-hour performance of the iconic hit albums that helped make them superstars.
DVD portion:
2CD:
CD2: Frontiers
