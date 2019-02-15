News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Scorpions Hit New Milestone As They Plot Next Album

02-15-2019
Scorpions

The Scorpions have hit a new milestone after their classic hit song "No One Like You" hit 7 Million all-time streams on the Apple Music service, the iconic band revealed on social media.

The song was originally released in March of 1982 from the band's eight studio album "Blackout". The track topped Billboard's Rock Track chart at the end of May of that year with the video of the clip enjoying a healthy amount of play on MTV at the time.

This news comes as the band is reportedly planning to record their next studio album with a "famous" producer. Guitarist Rudolf Schenker revealed the plans to Headbangers Lifestyle in an interview late last year.

He said, "We will meet again in the New Year and everybody will come and bring in ideas in the studio. We already found a producer to record with. A famous and well-known personality... No, I'm not gonna say who he is... really not! But we are all very excited to produce a new, historic rock 'n' roll album."

Rudolf also revealed that the band was inspired to make a new album by the addition of former Motorhead drummer Mikky Dee to their lineup. He said, "Why we have this idea of recording a new album is because Mikkey became, let's say, a great force for Scorpions.

"When we were fighting for a change and [trying to] get us back on track with the band, and it didn't work, we found Mikkey. Mikkey just fits perfectly into the chemistry of Scorpions. Plus, he is a very creative person. That means we have now the chance to make an album that is special and fresh."

The band has yet to officially confirm the new album plans but they have announced a string of live dates across Europe this summer and an appearance at Rock In Rio in October.


Scorpions Hit New Milestone As They Plot Next Album

