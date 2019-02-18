Iron Maiden Announce New Remastered Studio Collection Releases

Iron Maiden have announced the next round of albums in their digipak CD The Studio Collection - Remastered series that will be released on March 22nd.

The new batch follows the reissue of the band's first four albums last November and this time they are issuing the new versions of 1984's "Powerslave", 1986's "Somewhere In Time," (in both a standard and deluxe package), 1988's "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son" and 1990's "No Prayer For The Dying."

Steve Harris had this to say, "We've wanted to revisit these for a long time and I was delighted with the remastering we did in 2015. I thought it was the best that our albums have ever sounded and it was only right that we made them available on CD now too."





