Motley Crue Preview The Dirt Biopic Trailer

(hennemusic) Motley Crue are sharing a video preview of the February 19 release of the official trailer for their Netflix biopic "The Dirt." Based on the band's 2001 memoir of the same name and set to premiere March 22 on the video channel, the project is directed by Jeff Tremaine and features Daniel Webber as singer Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, rapper Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars.

Motley Crue teamed up with producer Bob Rock last fall to record a series of four new songs for inclusion on the film's companion soundtrack album; the sessions mark the first reunion by members since the band wrapped up an 18-month farewell tour in Los Angeles on December 31, 2015.

"Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush," posted Sixx online at the time, adding, "You can trust us, these are ball-busters. Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. It's our movie We know what we're doing."

The Crue are joined by Machine Gun Kelly on the first track to be issued from the set; Sixx will premiere the song on the February 21 edition of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones's radio show, "Jonesy's Jukebox", on 95.5 KLOS in Los Angeles, CA. Watch the preview video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Motley Crue Releasing New Song Featuring Machine Gun Kelly Soon

Motley Crue Go Nuts For Super Bowl Ad

Motley Crue Hint At Super Bowl Commercial

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock 2018 In Review

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Allegedly Sued By His Own Lawyers

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Returns With New Music Project

Motley Crue Confirm Release Date For The Dirt Biopic

Motley Crue's John Corabi and White Lion's Mike Tramp Teaming Up

Motley Crue Making Progress On New Music

More Motley Crue News

Share this article



