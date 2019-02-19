News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Motley Crue Preview The Dirt Biopic Trailer

02-19-2019
Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Motley Crue are sharing a video preview of the February 19 release of the official trailer for their Netflix biopic "The Dirt." Based on the band's 2001 memoir of the same name and set to premiere March 22 on the video channel, the project is directed by Jeff Tremaine and features Daniel Webber as singer Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, rapper Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars.

Motley Crue teamed up with producer Bob Rock last fall to record a series of four new songs for inclusion on the film's companion soundtrack album; the sessions mark the first reunion by members since the band wrapped up an 18-month farewell tour in Los Angeles on December 31, 2015.

"Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush," posted Sixx online at the time, adding, "You can trust us, these are ball-busters. Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. It's our movie We know what we're doing."

The Crue are joined by Machine Gun Kelly on the first track to be issued from the set; Sixx will premiere the song on the February 21 edition of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones's radio show, "Jonesy's Jukebox", on 95.5 KLOS in Los Angeles, CA. Watch the preview video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Motley Crue Preview The Dirt Biopic Trailer

Motley Crue Releasing New Song Featuring Machine Gun Kelly Soon

Motley Crue Go Nuts For Super Bowl Ad

Motley Crue Hint At Super Bowl Commercial

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock 2018 In Review

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Allegedly Sued By His Own Lawyers

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Returns With New Music Project

Motley Crue Confirm Release Date For The Dirt Biopic

Motley Crue's John Corabi and White Lion's Mike Tramp Teaming Up

Motley Crue Making Progress On New Music

More Motley Crue News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Cancel Tour Legs- KISS Star Keeps Gloves On Over Ace Frehley War Of Words- Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham's Emergency Surgery- more

Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Playing With New Band This Week- Fans Helping Bernie Torme And Gillan Reacts To Health Crisis- more

Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord- KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach- Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist On Ventilator In Hospital- more

Guns N' Roses Hope To Get New Album Out Soon- Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release- From First To Last To Play First Show In Two Years- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Cancel Tour Legs

KISS Star Keeps Gloves On Over Ace Frehley War Of Words

Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham's Emergency Surgery

Queen And Adam Lambert To Rock The Oscars

Motley Crue Preview The Dirt Biopic Trailer

Slash Goes Behind The Scene Of Tour In New Video

Metallica Share Live Video From Raleigh Show

UB40 Releasing First New Album In Five Years

Sworn Enemy Share New Song 'Prepare For Payback'

Fallujah Streaming New Song 'Dopamine'

Singled Out: Kat Holland's The One

Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Playing Show With New Band This Week

Fans Helping Bernie Torme And Ian Gillan Reacts To Health Crisis

KISS Share Video From Rare Club Show

Iron Maiden Announce New Remastered Studio Collection Releases

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.