Iron Maiden Release Promo Video For Studio Collection

02-21-2019
Iron Maiden

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are streaming a video trailer for the next round of The Studio Collection reissue series. Due March 22, the remasters project will continue with 1984's "Powerslave", 1986's "Somewhere In Time", 1988's "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son" and 1990's "No Prayer For The Dying."

As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases will also be optionally available in a specially artworked box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch; in the latest batch this will be 1986's "Somewhere In Time."

A continuation of the veteran metal band's remastered Studio Collection project - which saw 2014/2017's black vinyl releases and 2015's Mastered for iTunes project - the digipacks will present the track listing matching the original UK releases using audio taken from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital releases.

Issued chronologically in batches of four across a nine month period, the series launched last fall with the group's first four records: 1980's self-titled debut, 1981's "Killers", 1982's "The Number Of The Beast" and 1983's "Piece Of Mind." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


