Rob Thomas Releases 'One Less Day' Video And Announces Album
02-21-2019
Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas has announced that he will be releasing a brand new solo album entitled "Chip Tooth Smile" on April 26th.
Thomas is giving fans their first taste of his fourth solo record with the release of a video for the single "One Less Day (Dying Young). The track was produced by Butch Walker and the visual can be streamed here.
Rob recruited Andy Morahan (George Michael, Elton John, Aerosmith, Guns N' Roses) to direct the new video and offered these comments, "This is an anthem about life and living. Living one more day is a privilege not afforded to everyone, so do all you can with the ones you get."
He will be hitting the road to promote the album with a North American summer tour that will include special guest Abby Anderson. See the dates below:
Tues May 28 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts
Thurs May 30 - Battle Creek, MI - Firekeeper's Casino
Fri May 31 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
Sat Jun 01 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Mon Jun 03 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Tue Jun 04 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
Fri Jun 07 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field
Sat Jun 08 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake **not subject to pre-order first access**
Mon Jun 10 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion Denver
Tue Jun 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Thu Jun 13 - Seattle, WA - **venue and on-sale date to be announced**
Fri Jun 14 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
Sun Jun 16 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery
Tue Jun 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
Thu Jun 20 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
Sun Jun 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
Tue Jun 25 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Wed Jun 26 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Jun 28 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat Jun 29 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theater
Sun Jun 30 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tue Jul 02 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Wed Jul 03 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
Fri Jul 05 - St Petersburg, FL - The Mahaffey Theater
Sat Jul 06 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater
Mon Jul 08 - Atlanta, GA - State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Tue Jul 09 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Thu Jul 11 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Fri Jul 12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Sat Jul 13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
Mon Jul 15 - Bethlehem, PA - The Sands Event Center
Wed Jul 17 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
Thu Jul 18 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Sat Jul 20 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama Resort **not subject to pre-order first access**
Sun Jul 21
Tue Jul 23 - Canandaigua, NY
Syracuse, NY - CMAC Performing Arts Center
Lakeview Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu Jul 25 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sat Jul 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata
Mon Jul 29 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
Tue Jul 30 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
Fri Aug 02 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
Sat Aug 03 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
Sun Aug 04 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
