Rob Thomas Releases 'One Less Day' Video And Announces Album Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas has announced that he will be releasing a brand new solo album entitled "Chip Tooth Smile" on April 26th. Thomas is giving fans their first taste of his fourth solo record with the release of a video for the single "One Less Day (Dying Young). The track was produced by Butch Walker and the visual can be streamed here. Rob recruited Andy Morahan (George Michael, Elton John, Aerosmith, Guns N' Roses) to direct the new video and offered these comments, "This is an anthem about life and living. Living one more day is a privilege not afforded to everyone, so do all you can with the ones you get." He will be hitting the road to promote the album with a North American summer tour that will include special guest Abby Anderson. See the dates below: Tues May 28 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

Thurs May 30 - Battle Creek, MI - Firekeeper's Casino

Fri May 31 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

Sat Jun 01 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Mon Jun 03 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Tue Jun 04 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Fri Jun 07 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field

Sat Jun 08 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake **not subject to pre-order first access**

Mon Jun 10 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion Denver

Tue Jun 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Thu Jun 13 - Seattle, WA - **venue and on-sale date to be announced**

Fri Jun 14 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

Sun Jun 16 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

Tue Jun 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Thu Jun 20 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay

Sun Jun 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

Tue Jun 25 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Wed Jun 26 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Jun 28 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Jun 29 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theater

Sun Jun 30 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Tue Jul 02 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Wed Jul 03 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

Fri Jul 05 - St Petersburg, FL - The Mahaffey Theater

Sat Jul 06 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater

Mon Jul 08 - Atlanta, GA - State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Tue Jul 09 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Thu Jul 11 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Fri Jul 12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Sat Jul 13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

Mon Jul 15 - Bethlehem, PA - The Sands Event Center

Wed Jul 17 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 18 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Sat Jul 20 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama Resort **not subject to pre-order first access**

Sun Jul 21

Tue Jul 23 - Canandaigua, NY

Syracuse, NY - CMAC Performing Arts Center

Lakeview Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 25 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat Jul 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata

Mon Jul 29 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Tue Jul 30 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Fri Aug 02 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Sat Aug 03 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

Sun Aug 04 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

