Greta Van Fleet Postpone Tour Due To Illness

(hennemusic) Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet have postponed their spring European tour as singer Josh Kiska continues to recover from an upper respiratory infection that saw the recent cancellation of shows in Australia as they perform in support of their full-length album debut, "Anthem of The Peaceful Army."

"We have some sincerely unfortunate news regarding our upcoming shows February 22 - March 17 and must announce a complete reschedule to this Fall," announced the group on social media. "A year and a half of constant touring has been both invigorating and exhausting. Josh currently has a relentless upper respiratory infection that has not yet had the chance to heal. His doctor has required extended rest as the only path to full recovery.

"It now feels necessary for the entire band to recalibrate our balance, both physically and mentally. Rather than continuing on to more performances and exacerbate things further, we have made this decision in order to give you the full Greta Van Fleet experience when we meet again."

"All tickets for the upcoming shows in the next month will transfer to the rescheduled dates," adds the band, "there is no need to do anything other than hold on to your current ticket to attend the rescheduled show. Refunds are available at point of purchase should you not be able to attend.

"We are heartbroken in sharing this setback with you and hope you can understand this painful decision. It will be extremely satisfying to reconcile this calamity by making the most of our time together in a healthier state. All dates are listed below. For the cities that have not been assigned a date yet, we are waiting on venue availability, but will have them confirmed and announced tomorrow. Every show missed will take place...that is a promise. We are tremendously grateful for your patience." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





