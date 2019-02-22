News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Judas Priest To Replace Ozzy Osbourne At Music Festival

02-22-2019
(hennemusic) Judas Priest have been announced as the new headliners of Japan's Download Festival following the recent cancellation by Ozzy Osbourne as he continues to recover from a series of health issues.

"We are very pleased that we will be performing at this festival in Japan!," as part of their "Firepower" world tour, confirmed Judas Priest, who will top the March 21 event alongside appearances by Slayer, Ghost, Anthrax, Sum 41 and more.

"Following Ozzy's recent postponement of UK and European tours due to ill health, the Download Japan team has been wishing for a speedy recovery in the hope that he would be able to perform at the festival," says festival organizers. "Unfortunately however, Ozzy has been forced to cancel his appearance at Download Japan 2019 on doctor's orders. We apologize to his fans, and anyone inconvenienced by this news.

"Ozzy, who has been suffering from pneumonia, has left the hospital, but has been told to continue to receive treatment at home for a period of six weeks. We wish Ozzy all the best for a full and speedy recovery, and a comeback show in Japan."

The Japan event will follow Judas Priest's appearances at a pair of Download Festivals in Australia early next month and a date in Auckland, NZ; the band were previously set to tour the UK and Europe with Osbourne and the series is being rescheduled to start in September. More here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


