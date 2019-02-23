Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Playlist Program

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin have launched a 50th anniversary playlist program that gives fans the ability to create their own or enjoy tracks selected by fellow rockers.

Using the Led Zeppelin Playlist Generator, visitors can build a playlist using any track from the band's catalog, including all their studio and live albums plus the deluxe editions released over the last few years.

Once complete, the Generator will then create custom, personalized cover art in the famous Zeppelin font to accompany the playlist and allow fans to share it via social media.

The 50th anniversary website has been launched with two brand new playlists personally curated by Jack White and UK rockers Royal Blood. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Playing Show With New Band This Week

Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band

Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Goes Behind The Scenes On New Signature Line

Jimmy Page Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin Debut With Amp

No Quarter To Bring Led Zeppelin Fans Good Times In 2019

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven' 2018 In Review

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation 2018 In Review

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article



