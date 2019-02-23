News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Playlist Program

02-23-2019
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin have launched a 50th anniversary playlist program that gives fans the ability to create their own or enjoy tracks selected by fellow rockers.

Using the Led Zeppelin Playlist Generator, visitors can build a playlist using any track from the band's catalog, including all their studio and live albums plus the deluxe editions released over the last few years.

Once complete, the Generator will then create custom, personalized cover art in the famous Zeppelin font to accompany the playlist and allow fans to share it via social media.

The 50th anniversary website has been launched with two brand new playlists personally curated by Jack White and UK rockers Royal Blood. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


