Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden have added a pair of dates to their 2019 Legacy Of The Beast tour. Following a sold-out show in Brooklyn on Friday, July 26, the group will play a second night at Barclays Center on Saturday, July 27 as part of the North American leg; they will also perform a third night at the Sports Palace in Mexico City on September 27 as part of the Central and South American schedule.

The shows for The Legacy Of The Beast tour feature production inspired by Iron Maiden's free to play mobile game of the same name. The North American leg will open in Sunrise, FL on July 18.

Iron Maiden's 2019 series comprises 41 shows in six countries; when combined with the band's 2018 European dates, the tour will have played to more than one and three quarters of a million fans around the globe when completed.

"We gave a lot of thought to the set list for this tour as the songs needed to follow the narrative of the changing worlds of the stage show," says bassist Steve Harris. "We feel we ended up with a very strong and well balanced set mixing songs we haven't played in many years like 'Flight Of Icarus', 'Sign Of The Cross' and 'The Clansman' with songs we know the fans want to hear like 'The Trooper', '2 Minutes To Midnight', 'The Number Of The Beast', 'Fear Of The Dark', 'Run To The Hills', 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' and others, reflecting the journey through the different themes of the show.

"The whole band is really enjoying this tour and we are really looking forward to seeing everybody again!" See the dates and ticket details here.

