Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall 2018 In Review

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall was a top 18 story of October 2018: Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson slammed the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame over the band's exclusion during his current spoken word tour of Australia.

During an audience Q&A session, the rocker was asked by a fan in Melbourne if he thinks the group should be inducted into the Cleveland-based institution. "Absolutely," Dickinson replied. "I actually think the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is an utter and complete load of bollocks, to be honest with you. It's run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn't know rock and roll if it hit them in the face. They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking f-ing beer."

To be eligible for the Rock Hall, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. According to the Hall, factors including an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

The iconic metal outfit - who have been eligible since 2005 - have released 16 studio records with worldwide sales totaling more than 100 million copies. Watch the video clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Celebrate 5th Anniversary Of Trooper Beer 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction

Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans

Iron Maiden Release Video From Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden Announce Another New 2019 Tour Leg

Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article



