Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon has announced the opening pair of dates for his "Journey Through Time" tour which he will be kicking off next month.

The series will see Schon celebrate the band's legendary catalog and rich history, including tunes from the San Francisco outfit's first three albums: 1975's "Journey", 1976's "Look Into The Future", and 1977's "Next."

Schon and his Journey and Santana bandmate Gregg Rolie will perform with a lineup that includes former Journey member Deen Castronovo on vocals and drums, Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) on bass and vocals, multi-instrumentalist Marti Frederiksen and Chris Collins on guitar and keys.

"We're really going to play anything that's in our repertoire - anything that Journey has recorded," says Schon. "I plan on mixing it up a lot and not playing the same set. Stuff from our first three records - we're going to update that a little bit - and have some fun jamming!"

The band will play a warm-up show at the Jackson Rancheria Casino in Jackson, CA on February 22 before the trek's official opening night at the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA on February 23. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Steve Perry Addresses Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon 2018 In Review

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Elder Care Abuse

Steve Perry Address Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music

Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio

More Neal Schon News

Share this article



