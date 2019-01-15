News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates

01-15-2019
Neal Schon

(hennemusic) Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon has announced the opening pair of dates for his "Journey Through Time" tour which he will be kicking off next month.

The series will see Schon celebrate the band's legendary catalog and rich history, including tunes from the San Francisco outfit's first three albums: 1975's "Journey", 1976's "Look Into The Future", and 1977's "Next."

Schon and his Journey and Santana bandmate Gregg Rolie will perform with a lineup that includes former Journey member Deen Castronovo on vocals and drums, Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) on bass and vocals, multi-instrumentalist Marti Frederiksen and Chris Collins on guitar and keys.

"We're really going to play anything that's in our repertoire - anything that Journey has recorded," says Schon. "I plan on mixing it up a lot and not playing the same set. Stuff from our first three records - we're going to update that a little bit - and have some fun jamming!"

The band will play a warm-up show at the Jackson Rancheria Casino in Jackson, CA on February 22 before the trek's official opening night at the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA on February 23. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates

Steve Perry Addresses Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon 2018 In Review

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Elder Care Abuse

Steve Perry Address Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music

Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio

More Neal Schon News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl and Rex Brown Lead Dimebash Lineup- Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates- Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy- more

Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert- Ted Bundy Film Starring Metallica Frontman Premiering At Sundance- Megadeth Announce 'Warheads On Foreheads'- more

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration- Rush Members To Make Special Appearance- Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection- more

Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album- High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency- Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl and Rex Brown Lead Dimebash Lineup

Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy Episode Previewed

Linkin Park Star Reactions To Mark Morton's Chester Bennington Collaboration

The Who Announce Symphonic North American Tour

An Evening With Steve Miller Band Dates Announced

Marty Friedman Launching U.S. Tour

Chase Rice Adds New Leg To Eyes On You Tour

Whitechapel and Dying Fetus Announce Chaos & Carnage Tour

The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Announces New Release

Bullet For My Valentine's Moose Returns With New Band

Singled Out: The Underground Thieves' Fall

Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert

Ted Bundy Film Starring Metallica Frontman Premiering At Sundance

Megadeth Announce 'Warheads On Foreheads'

The Who Reveal New Album And Symphonic Tour Plans

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.