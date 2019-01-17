News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Fleetwood Mac Add New Down Under Leg To 2019 Tour

01-17-2019
Fleetwood Mac

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac have announced dates for a 2019 tour of Australia and New Zealand. The 9-show series - set to open in Perth on August 9 - will include multiple nights in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland before the trek wraps up in Dunedin on September 21.

The tour will feature new lineup additions Mike Campbell of Tom Petty's band and Neil Finn of Crowded House/Split Enz fame in place of longtime member Lindsey Buckingham, following his firing earlier last year.

"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the calibre of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family," says the bandt. "With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs.

"Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Fleetwood Mac Add New Down Under Leg To 2019 Tour

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split 2018 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon 2018 In Review

Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac Score Hit With 50th Anniversary Collection

Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness

Fleetwood Mac Stream Classic Song From Don't Stop Collection

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To North American Tour

Fleetwood Mac Map Out Spring Tour Dates

Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham Lawsuit

More Fleetwood Mac News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slipknot Begin Recording New Album- Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels- Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour- Keith Richards- more

Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song- The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- more

Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl and Rex Brown Lead Dimebash Lineup- Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates- Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy- more

Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert- Ted Bundy Film Starring Metallica Frontman Premiering At Sundance- Megadeth Announce 'Warheads On Foreheads'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slipknot Begin Recording New Album

Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels

Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Previously Unreleased Track

Gibson Announces Limited Edition Chris Cornell Tribute Guitar

Fleetwood Mac Add New Down Under Leg To 2019 Tour

Heart Release Video Of Jam Of Classic Hit With Dave Navarro

Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour

The Pineapple Thief Release 'Threatening War' Video

Dust Bolt Release 'Another Day In Hell' Video

Singled Out: Virgin Steele's Feral

Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song

The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup

Black Sabbath Receiving Hometown Honor Next Month

Metallica Share Live 'Master Of Puppets' Videos

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.