|
Slipknot Begin Recording New Album
01-17-2019
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor shared the exciting news with fans via social media that the band has entered the recording studio to begin work on their new studio album.
While Corey was short on details, he did share a photo via Instagram showing him seated in a studio with recording equipment in the background with the caption "Guess what we're doing...?"
He promised during various interviews last year that the band would begin work on the follow up to their 2014 album ".5: The Gray Chapter", early in 2019 and that time has now arrived. See his post here.
Related Stories
Slipknot Begin Recording New Album
Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song
Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album 2018 In Review
Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album 2018 In Review
Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again 2018 In Review
Slipknot's Knotfest Going To Hell
Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon
Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance
Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song
Slipknot Star Joey Jordison Working On Autobiography