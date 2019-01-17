News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album

01-17-2019
Slipknot

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor shared the exciting news with fans via social media that the band has entered the recording studio to begin work on their new studio album.

While Corey was short on details, he did share a photo via Instagram showing him seated in a studio with recording equipment in the background with the caption "Guess what we're doing...?"

He promised during various interviews last year that the band would begin work on the follow up to their 2014 album ".5: The Gray Chapter", early in 2019 and that time has now arrived. See his post here.


