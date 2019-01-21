News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Dandy Warhols Release 'Motor City Steel' Video

01-21-2019
The Dandy Warhols

The Dandy Warhols have released a new video for their song "Motor City Steel." The track comes from the group's new album "Why You So Crazy", which is set to hit stores this Friday, January 25th.

Courtney Taylor-Taylor had this to say about the song, "'Motor City Steel' is a true story. I lived in a small SW Washington town from 2006-2014 ? and found this to be a fairly common occurrence.

"The guys generally get online to check out fishing gear, truck parts, and compound bows, etc., whereas more and more, the gals check out New York, Paris, Hollywood and the like. I changed the names for the song but when 'Rikki' finally did come back it was well over a year later. They are married now and have two kids." Watch the video here.


The Dandy Warhols Release 'Motor City Steel' Video

