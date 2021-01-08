The Avett Brothers Perform New Single On The Tonight Show

Single art courtesy BT PR

The Avett Brothers appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (January 8th) night for a performance of their brand new live digital single.

The show featured a video of the group performing "I Go To My Heart" at Belk Theater in their hometown of Charlotte, NC. They have release a live video of the song as a new single.

The studio version of the track comes from the band's latest album "The Third Gleam", which was released this past August and they bill the new live version "as a hopeful musical offering to kick off 2021." Watch the Tonight Show performance below:

