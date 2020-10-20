The Avett Brothers Announce Second Charlotte Motor Speedway Event

The Avett Brothers have announced that they will be returning to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for a second special livestreamed concert event this weekend.

The Pay-Per-View (PPV) event will be taking place this Saturday, October 23 at 8:30 PM ET and will be offered to stream live via Nugs.net. It will also be available to stream for 48 hours after the show.

Brad Serling, nugs.net Founder, and CEO, had this to say, "The first time around the track was a great test drive for us, proving that fans could safely watch a live show on site while we made it available to the world live in 4K. We are psyched for another lap around the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway."

Fans can preorder here.

