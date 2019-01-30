News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'

01-30-2019
Ace Frehley

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley took to social media to react to disparaging comments made by Gene Simmons in an interview that made headlines this week and called on the band to have him replace current guitarist Tommy Thayer in the group.

Ace has continued to express his interest in reuniting with the group for their latest farewell tour but Gene and Paul Stanley said in a new Guitar World interview that they would welcome Frehley and original drummer Peter Criss on the trek only as special guests and that they would never be members of the group again.

Gene said, "Ace and Peter have gotten three chances. They were in and out of the band - fired - three times. For drugs, alcohol, bad behavior, being unprofessional ... they weren't carrying their load. ... So the short answer to your question is we'd love to have Ace and Peter join us here and there. And if they don't, it's not going to be because of us. But they're never going to be in KISS again."

Ace shared his reaction with the following post, "...Gene, your memory is really incorrect!...I was NEVER FIRED from KISS, I quit twice (not 3-times) of my own free will, because you and Paul are control freaks, untrustworthy and were too difficult to work with!

"...Your slanderous remarks about my bad habits over the years has cost me millions of dollars and now that I'm over 12-years sober you're still saying I can't be trusted to play a whole nights show! Well that's exactly what I've been doing for the last 12-years with different configurations of "The Ace Frehley Band" to you and Paul's dismay!

"...I'm also the most successful solo artist to come out of the original KISS lineup , and proud of it!...You and Paul have tried to derail my solo career multiple times over the years unsuccessfully.

"...I've tried to be nice and friendly by inviting you and Paul to perform on my past albums for eOne Music, give each of you guys one of my prized Gibson Les Paul 59' models, but today's comments have made me realize you're just an a**hole and a sex addict who's being sued by multiple Women, and you're just trying to sweep it all under the carpet!

"...The icing on the cake was when you groped my wife and propositioned her in Los Angeles at the Capitol Records building behind my back, when I was trying to help you out at one of your 'Vault Experiences' which I only found out about several weeks later...she was planning on pursuing a suit against you, but I told her to call it off!!!

"...Well now the gloves are off after your terrible comments today and I'm thinking that this really may be 'The End Of The Road Tour' for you guys!!!

"....Without a complete and heartfelt apology, an offer to give me my old job back, and removing Tommy from the Throne that I created... THE SH*T WILL HIT THE FAN AND THEY'LL BE NO STOPPING IT-IT'S ON!!!"


