Whitesnake Stream Previously-Unreleased Classic Live Recording
01-31-2019
(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a previously-unreleased live recording of "Ready An' Willing (Sweet Satisfaction)", as a preview to the upcoming series of 35th anniversary reissues of their 1984 classic, "Slide It In."
Captured live in Glasgow, Scotland in March of 1984 on the tour in support of the project, the tune is part of a complete concert recording of the show that is featured on disc 5 of the Ultimate Special Edition package, which also presents the US and UK mixes of the album, as well as unreleased studio recordings, monitor mixes and brand new anniversary remixes.
Due March 8, a 2019 remaster of the "Slide It In" will be available in all versions, including a 2CD Deluxe Edition, a single CD (US Mix), and a 2LP vinyl edition.
Whitesnake's sixth album delivered their fourth UK Top 10 set and their commercial breakthrough in the US thanks to singles like "Slow an' Easy", "Love Ain't No Stranger", and the title track.
Whitesnake will perform classic tracks from "Slide It In" when they launch a spring US tour in Newkirk, OK on April 12 ahead of the May release of their 13th album, "Flesh & Blood." Check out the song stream here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
