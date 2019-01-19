News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Dark Reverie' (Week in Review)

.
Queensryche

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Dark Reverie' was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Queensryche are streaming audio of the track, "Dark Reverie", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "The Verdict." In sync with its release, Queensryche will kick off a month-long US tour in support of "The Verdict" in Orlando, FL on March 2.

The tune follows the lead single, "Man The Machine", from the Seattle band's 15th record and third with singer Todd La Torre, who joined the lineup in 2012.

Due March 1, the project was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.

"The Verdict is the most metal and the most progressive record we have made in a long time," says guitarist Michael Wilton. "I couldn't possibly be more excited for everyone to hear this."

"I'm extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish on this record," adds La Torre. "The relentless dedication and hard work of everyone involved has been very rewarding. I am excited and looking forward to it no longer just belonging to us, but belonging to the world. We hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it!" Listen to the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Queensryche News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Dark Reverie'

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Man The Machine'

Queensryche Announce New Album And Tour

Queensryche Reveal Lineup Change For Scorpions Tour

Queensryche Making Progress On Their New Album

Queensryche Making Progress On Music For Next Album

Queensryche Slammed 'Roach' Infested Music Industry 2016 In Review

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album- Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels- Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour- Keith Richards- more

Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song- The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour

Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Ill Nino Return With New Music and Lineup

Voivod Announce North American Tour

Skyharbor Announce Sunshine Dust Tour

Aftermath Stream New Song 'FalseFlagFlying'

Singled Out: Our Fire's Hard To Breathe

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album

Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels

Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Previously Unreleased Track

Gibson Announces Limited Edition Chris Cornell Tribute Guitar

Fleetwood Mac Add New Down Under Leg To 2019 Tour

Heart Release Video Of Jam Of Classic Hit With Dave Navarro

Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.