Tesla To Unplug Again For Five Man Acoustical Jam Anniversary

Tesla scored a big hit with their cover of "Signs" on their 1990 unplugged album "Five Man Acoustical Jam" and the band has big plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the record.

The album paved the way for a wave of rock bands unplugging and performing stripped down, and acoustic material. Drummer Troy Luccketta spoke to eonmusic about that legacy, "I do know that we had a big hand in the awareness of what happened, because it was such a big record for us, and such a great time."

He then revealed that the band is working on celebrating the anniversary next year with a possible full new album and DVD. He said, "We just were in Abbey Road a couple of days ago, and that was nice because it's the 30th anniversary for that record next year, so we just went live acoustically, completely live."

Then broke the news about those sessions being released, "So there'll be a new, full record and DVD, I think of that. It's all documented."





