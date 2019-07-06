News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Tesla To Unplug Again For Five Man Acoustical Jam Anniversary

07-06-2019
Tesla

Tesla scored a big hit with their cover of "Signs" on their 1990 unplugged album "Five Man Acoustical Jam" and the band has big plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the record.

The album paved the way for a wave of rock bands unplugging and performing stripped down, and acoustic material. Drummer Troy Luccketta spoke to eonmusic about that legacy, "I do know that we had a big hand in the awareness of what happened, because it was such a big record for us, and such a great time."

He then revealed that the band is working on celebrating the anniversary next year with a possible full new album and DVD. He said, "We just were in Abbey Road a couple of days ago, and that was nice because it's the 30th anniversary for that record next year, so we just went live acoustically, completely live."

Then broke the news about those sessions being released, "So there'll be a new, full record and DVD, I think of that. It's all documented."


Related Stories


Tesla To Unplug Again For Five Man Acoustical Jam Anniversary

Tesla Release 'Taste Like' Video

Tesla Release Video For Shock Title Song

Tesla Premiere New Track 'California Summer Song'

Tesla Streaming New Song 'Taste Like'

Tesla Premiere Song From Phil Collen Produced Album

Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Special Guest Filled Album

Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Dickey Betts Encouraged Album

Red Reign Announce Shows With Quiet Riot and Tesla

Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla Announce North American Tour

More Tesla News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Explain High Ticket Prices For Farewell Tour- Judas Priest Celebrate End Of Firepower Tour- Last In Line To Begin Work On Album During Def Leppard Break- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself- Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar- KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans- more

Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS Top Tours- Travis Barker And 03 Greedo Stream New Song- Sebastian Bach Addresses Skid Row's Reaction To Reunion Offer- more

Robert Plant Shares Story Behind Led Zeppelin Epic- Guns N' Roses Star Ended Black Sabbath Icon's Retirement- Static-X May Continue Reunion Beyond Death Trip Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Explain High Ticket Prices For Farewell Tour

Judas Priest Celebrate End Of Firepower Tour

Last In Line To Begin Work On Album During Def Leppard Break

Tesla To Unplug Again For Five Man Acoustical Jam Anniversary

Of Monsters And Men Release 'Alligator' Video

Kataklysm Lead MTV Headbangers Ball Tour Lineup

The End A.D. Release 'Why Won't You Die' Video

Singled Out: Granite Chief's Hold It Down

Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself

Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar

KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans

Stone Temple Pilots Planning 'Something New And Spectacular'

Shinedown Get Animated For 'Monsters'

Torche Release 'Admission' Video

The Stray Cats Limited Edition Box Set Coming

Slightly Stoopid Take A Look Back With 'One More Night' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

Sites and Sounds: Fourth of July Edition

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.