Iron Maiden Nicko McBrain Previews Legacy Of The Beast Tour

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain is sharing a preview of the band's Legacy Of The Beast tour in a series of new videos. Set to begin in Sunrise, FL on July 18, the 2019 series will see the group perform in several cities that they haven't visited in years - including Portland, OR where they last played in 1987 and Hartford, CT, where they last hit in 2005 - and many other places not visited since the Maiden England 2012/13 Tour.

The shows for The Legacy Of The Beast tour feature production inspired by Iron Maiden's free to play mobile game of the same name. "We gave a lot of thought to the set list for this tour as the songs needed to follow the narrative of the changing worlds of the stage show," says bassist Steve Harris.

"We feel we ended up with a very strong and well balanced set mixing songs we haven't played in many years like 'Flight Of Icarus', 'Sign Of The Cross' and 'The Clansman' with songs we know the fans want to hear like 'The Trooper', '2 Minutes To Midnight', 'The Number Of The Beast', 'Fear Of The Dark', 'Run To The Hills', 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' and others, reflecting the journey through the different themes of the show.

"The whole band is really enjoying this tour and we are really looking forward to seeing everybody again!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Album Reissues

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Spoken Word Tour

Former Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery

Iron Maiden Share Video For Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Receives Honorary Citizenship In Sarajevo

Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden Release Promo Video For Studio Collection

Iron Maiden Announce New Remastered Studio Collection Releases

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article



