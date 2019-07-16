Iron Maiden Drummer Expands Legacy Of The Beast Tour Preview

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has expanded his video preview of the band's Legacy Of The Beast tour. Following the recent release of a pair of videos, McBrain is streaming five more clips in the seven-part series as the veteran metal band prepare to launch the trek in Sunrise, FL on July 18.

"We're excited to return to North America and share the Legacy Of The Beast Tour with all our friends there!," explains vocalist Bruce Dickinson. "We're immensely proud of this show and we've had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe. The production is based on our mobile game The Legacy Of The Beast which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie into many different Maiden Worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through different Worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs.

"It is not that easy designing different Worlds on stage," he continues, "and we put a huge amount of work into this to make it work and the end result we feel is our most spectacular and certainly the most complex show to date. We've got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during 'Aces High,' tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvelous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see! And of course we have Eddie, as you've never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises.

"I've had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage, it's been fantastic, we can't wait to bring this show to you!" Watch the episodes here.

