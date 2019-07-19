.

Cold Announce First Tour In 8 Years

Cold have announced that they will be launching their first tour in 8 years when they hit the road next month for a U.S. trek that will feature support from Awake For Days and University Drive.

The band will be launching the Broken Human Tour in support of their forthcoming studio album "The Things We Can't Stop," which is set to be released on September 13th.

The tour will be launched August 29th in Teaneck, NJ at the Debonair Music Hall and will be concluding on October 20th in Lexington, KY at the Manchester Music Hall.

Frontman SW had this to say, "Cold would like to thank everyone that helped with setting up our first tour in over 8 years. We look forward to seeing all of you at the shows. You all mean so much to me and I look forward to our Cold family reunion! Love to you all." See the dates below:

Aug. 29 - Teaneck, NJ (Debonair Music Hall)
Aug. 30 - Stafford Springs, CT (Palace Theater)
Aug. 31 - New Bedford, MA (The Vault at Greasy Luck)
Sept. 1 - Scranton, PA (Levels)
Sept. 4 - Buffalo, NY (Iron Works)
Sept. 6 - Warrendale, PA (Jergels)
Sept. 7 - Lancaster, PA (Chameleon Club)
Sept. 8 - Concord, VA (DeVault Vineyards - Blue Ridge Rock Festival)
Sept. 10 - Greensboro, NC (Blind Tiger)
Sept. 11 - Atlanta, Georgia (The Masquerade (Hell)
Sept. 13 - Greenville, SC (The Firmament)
Sept. 14 - Winchester, VA (Blue Fox Billiards)
Sept. 15 - Poughkeepsie, NY (The Chance)
Sept. 17 - Brooklyn, NY (Brooklyn Bazaar)
Sept. 19 - Baltimore, MD (Baltimore Sound Stage)
Sept. 20 - Lakewood, OH (Winchester Music Tavern)
Sept. 21 - Flint, MI (The Machine Shop)
Sept. 22 - Cincinnati, OH (Riverfront Live)
Sept. 27 - Houston, TX (Scout Bar)
Sept. 28 - San Antonio, TX (The Rock Box)
Sept. 29 - Dallas, TX (Trees)
Oct. 1 - Austin, TX (Come And Take It Live)
Oct. 4 - Denver, CO (Herman's Hideaway)
Oct. 5 - Grand Junction, CO (Mesa Theater)
Oct. 6 - Colorado Springs, CO (Sunshine Studios Live)
Oct. 8 - Lincoln, NE (Bourbon Theatre)
Oct 10 - Angola, IN (The Eclectic Room)
Oct. 11 - Ringle, WI (Q and Z Expo Center)
Oct. 12 - Kansasville, WI (1175)
Oct. 13 - Chicago, IL (Bottom Lounge)
Oct. 16 - Belvidere, IL (The Apollo Theater)
Oct. 18 - Indianapolis, IN (The Vogue)
Oct. 19 - Champaign, IL (The City Center)
Oct. 20 - Lexington, KY (Manchester Music Hall)
*No Awake For Days / University Drive


