.

Slipknot Fan Won't Know What To Expect From New Album

07-19-2019
Slipknot

Slipknot Corey Taylor says that fans are not going to know what to expect from the band's forthcoming album "We Are Not Your Kind", which is set to hit stores on August 9th.

Corey spoke with iHeartRadio Canada during Festival d'ete de Quebec and here of the album, "It's heavy, it's experimental, it's melodic as hell. Lyrically, it's the darkest that I've gone in a long time. I went through a really dark period, and it fueled all of my lyrics for this album, all of my emotions for this album.

"The shirking the chains of that depression, negativity, trying to get rid of that. And the vibe is so dark. People aren't gonna... they're not gonna know what to expect with it. It's pretty crazy."


Related Stories


Slipknot Fan Won't Know What To Expect From New Album

Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone

Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album

Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction

Slipknot's Crahan Thanks Fans For Support Following Daughter's Death

Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Says 'Surgery Was Swell'

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Undergoes Successful Surgery

More Slipknot News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Paul McCartney Penning Music For It's A Wonderful Life Musical- Slipknot Fan Won't Know What To Expect From New Album- Rolling Stones- Iron Maiden- more


Reviews
Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

Caught In The Act: Garth Brooks Dive Bar Tour Kick Off

Festival d'ete de Quebec: A Night of Legends

RockPile: July 2019

Festival d'ete de Quebec: FEQ Award Winners Perform For Free

advertisement


Latest News
Paul McCartney Penning Music For It's A Wonderful Life Musical

Slipknot Fan Won't Know What To Expect From New Album

The Rolling Stones Play First New Orleans Concert In 25 Years

Iron Maiden Founder Questions Band's Grammy Win

Volbeat Recruit Slayer Star For New Song

Cold Announce First Tour In 8 Years

The Doors Expand The Soft Parade For 50th Anniversary

Alice In Chains Share 'Black Antenna' Finale



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.