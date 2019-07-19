Slipknot Fan Won't Know What To Expect From New Album

Slipknot Corey Taylor says that fans are not going to know what to expect from the band's forthcoming album "We Are Not Your Kind", which is set to hit stores on August 9th.

Corey spoke with iHeartRadio Canada during Festival d'ete de Quebec and here of the album, "It's heavy, it's experimental, it's melodic as hell. Lyrically, it's the darkest that I've gone in a long time. I went through a really dark period, and it fueled all of my lyrics for this album, all of my emotions for this album.

"The shirking the chains of that depression, negativity, trying to get rid of that. And the vibe is so dark. People aren't gonna... they're not gonna know what to expect with it. It's pretty crazy."





