Rush Celebrating Final Tour With Cinema Strangiato Event

Rush frontman Geddy Lee says that their upcoming Cinema Strangiato theatric event is a way for fans to celebrate the legendary band's final tour.

The special film "Cinema Strangiato: An Annual Exercise In Fan Indulgence" will be shown in movie theaters for one-night only on August 21st and will take fans behind the scenes of the band's 2015 R40 anniversary tour, which ended up being their unofficial farewell trek.

The movie will include song performances, previously unreleased behind the scenes footage from backstage and soundchecks, interview with stars like Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Foo Fighter's Taylor Hawkins and more.

Geddy was asked about the film screening event during an interview with WMMR and he said that it "is basically a way of celebrating the 'R40' tour in the sense on a big screen.

"It's taking a lot of stuff that fans might have seen on that video, the concert footage, but it's added a few twists to it; there's some soundcheck footage, there's some pieces that people haven't seen and haven't been released, and there are interviews with various musicians blah-blah-blah-ing about us.

"So I think the intent of the record company, in that regard, was just to create something that you can't have at home. Going into a venue with a ton of other like-minded RUSH fans and celebrating the final tour, as it were."





