Lacuna Coil Release 'Layers Of Time' Video
Lacuna Coil have released a music video for their new song "Layers Of Time". The track is the first single from the band's forthcoming album.
The new album will be entitled "Black Anima" and is set to hit stores on October 11th. The new video was directed by Roberto Cinardi (aka SaKu) and can be streamed here.
Frontwoman Cristina Scabbia had this to say, "Ladies and gentleme, we give you 'Layers Of Time'! We are so excited that our first new music from Black Anima is finally out. 'Layers of Time' will hit you hard - and it's just a taste of what's to come... Enjoy!"
