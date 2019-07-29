Soundgarden 'Stalled' From Finishing Chris Cornell's Final Songs

Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil says that the band has been "stalled" from finishing the songs that late frontman Chris Cornell had worked on prior to his death.

Thayil says that they are quality demo recordings that the band could complete, but they have not been provided access to the recording files needed to finish the songs.

The guitarist told Music Radar ,"It was demos, but the demo quality was pretty good, because both Chris and Matt Cameron had become very interested in their home recording technique, so they might demo a song, and then Ben Shepherd and I would add our guitars or bass. Maybe Matt might play drums to a riff that Chris had recorded - and that would be recorded by one of our engineers or techs."

That was the good news, but he went on to reveal the bad. "Right now, that's all kind of stalled. We tried to get this going two years ago, but we're not in possession of any of the demos that Chris was working on with them. We have copies, but what we need are the files, so that we'd be able to overdub and finish the record. We are not in possession of those."

He was then asked what it would take for the band to obtain the files and he responded, "We don't know. We've asked nicely, we've suggested that this will benefit all parties, if the band could just have these files, and we could finish the songs we were working on.

"But there seems to be some confusion amongst various parties as to what that would entail and how that works, and who that would benefit. It's been tiring and we can't move on until some future date when someone realizes the value of allowing the creative partners to have access to the material."

In the meantime as the band works behind the scenes to obtain the files, fans can enjoy the just released live recording of Soundgarden's " Live From The Artists Den," which hit stores last week.





