Devildriver Forced To Cancel Fall Tour

Devildriver announced on Monday that they have been forced to cancel their upcoming European tour this fall due to "unexpected circumstances."

The nature of those circumstance was not disclosed. The band was scheduled to launch the tour on September 13th in Antwerp. The group released the following statement"

"It is with great regret that Devildriver have sadly been forced to have to cancel their European tour in September / October 2019. This is due to unexpected circumstances, completely out of the control of the band, which means that the band is left with no choice but to cancel all of these shows.

"The band would like to stress that they hate cancelling anything and in 20 years of touring the world, they have never cancelled a tour before and are certainly not a band that want to mess their fans or their promoters around. The band and the management would like to apologise to all their fans that had already bought tickets for the tour. Those tickets can be refunded at their original point of purchase. Devildriver promise that they will make this up to fans and promoters alike when they return to Europe in 2020 with a show bigger and better than ever before.

"Thank you for your understanding in this situation and once again, apologies for the inconvenience caused."





