Staind Add Another Reunion Show

07-31-2019
Staind

Staind have revealed they will be playing a third reunion show this fall and frontman Aaron Lewis broke the news to fans during a solo show this past Sunday.

The new show will be taking place on October 5th in Mashantucket, Ct. at the Foxwoods Resort Casino and during Lewis' show at the same venue this past weekend (July 28th) he told fans that he would be returning with Staind for the rare show. Watch it here.

The band had previously announced two music festival appearances: Louder Than Life in Lousiville on September 27th and the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 11th.


