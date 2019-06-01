|
Kenny Rogers Explains Hospitalization
06-01-2019
Kenny Rogers' team has released an explanation about why the country music legend has been hospitalized, following misleading and speculative reports from several media outlets.
They issued the following statement on Friday: "Kenny was recently admitted to a local Georgia hospital and treated for dehydration. Rogers will remain there to complete some physical therapy to get his strength back prior to discharge.
"He appreciates the concern and well wishes he has received from his fans and can assure everyone he plans on sticking around through the years to come."
