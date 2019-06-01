News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Live Celebrating Throwing Copper Anniversary With Box Set

06-01-2019
Live

Live have announced that they will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit sophomore album "Throwing Copper" with the release of a box set and other formats on July 19th.

The Super Deluxe box set will include the original album and bonus tracks on 2 black vinyl LPs, 2CDs including the previously unreleased Woodstock '94 performance and a a 12-page booklet with an in-depth interview.

The band will be releasing a deluxe digital version, as well as a stand alone single disc CD reissue. The pre-orders have been launched with a stream of the bonus track "Hold Me Up" here.

Frontman Ed Kowalczyk had this to say, "Throwing Copper is big songs, big feelings, big dynamics. It was us taking the cart and throwing it way ahead of the horse, and we hoped the horse would eventually catch up. We had a 'let's build it and hope they come' attitude."

bassist Patrick Dahlheimer added, "While touring for Mental Jewelry, the rooms were getting bigger, and I wanted our new music to fill those places and beyond. With Throwing Copper, I just knew it had to be more grand."

Kowalczyk further reflected on the legacy of the album, "The fact that these songs have become part of our fans' DNA - that this album still matters to them and there's still such an emotional connection - that is the real accomplishment," he concludes. "All of the other things are great, that there are all of these trophy moments to reminisce about. But at the end of the day, the process and the journey and the music transcend all of those."


