U2 Announce New Joshua Tree Tour Dates

U2 have announced that they will be taking their blockbuster Joshua Tree Tour to New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea this fall.

They will be kicking the tour off on November 8th in Auckland, NZ at the Mt. Smart Stadium and will wrap things up December 8th in Seoul, KR at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

Frontman Bono had this to say, "It's only taken me 30 years to learn how to sing these songs and it's great to be able to say that I've finally caught up with the band. Our audience has given the Joshua Tree a whole new life on this tour.

"Doing these shows has been very special for us, a lot of emotion... From the despair of how relevant some of the dark songs still are, to the joy, pure fun of the staging... it's quite a ride. And now we get to do it all over again. Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul... We're coming for you".

The Edge added, "We really, REALLY wanted to bring The Joshua Tree to New Zealand, Australia and Asia. We promised we would and finally, now we can say that we will see you in November... It's going to feel like a homecoming and we are very excited".

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will be along for the ride as special guests for the shows in New Zealand and Australia. The former Oasis star had this to say, "We, NGHFB, are beside ourselves. The Joshua Tree 2017 Tour was some of the most fun we ever had. It will be both an honour and a pleasure to share the stage with our friends and comrades once again. It's gonna be a ripper!!!!!". See the dates below:

New Zealand / Australia / Japan / South Korea 2019 Tour Dates:

8 November Auckland, NZ Mt. Smart Stadium

12 November Brisbane, AU SunCorp Stadium

15 November Melbourne, AU Marvel Stadium

19 November Adelaide, AU Adelaide Oval

22 November Sydney, AU Sydney Cricket Ground

27 November Perth, AU Optus Stadium

04 December Tokyo, JP Saitama Super Arena

05 December Tokyo, JP Saitama Super Arena

08 December Seoul, KR Gocheok Sky Dome





