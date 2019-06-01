News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

U2 Announce New Joshua Tree Tour Dates

06-01-2019
U2

U2 have announced that they will be taking their blockbuster Joshua Tree Tour to New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea this fall.

They will be kicking the tour off on November 8th in Auckland, NZ at the Mt. Smart Stadium and will wrap things up December 8th in Seoul, KR at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

Frontman Bono had this to say, "It's only taken me 30 years to learn how to sing these songs and it's great to be able to say that I've finally caught up with the band. Our audience has given the Joshua Tree a whole new life on this tour.

"Doing these shows has been very special for us, a lot of emotion... From the despair of how relevant some of the dark songs still are, to the joy, pure fun of the staging... it's quite a ride. And now we get to do it all over again. Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul... We're coming for you".

The Edge added, "We really, REALLY wanted to bring The Joshua Tree to New Zealand, Australia and Asia. We promised we would and finally, now we can say that we will see you in November... It's going to feel like a homecoming and we are very excited".

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will be along for the ride as special guests for the shows in New Zealand and Australia. The former Oasis star had this to say, "We, NGHFB, are beside ourselves. The Joshua Tree 2017 Tour was some of the most fun we ever had. It will be both an honour and a pleasure to share the stage with our friends and comrades once again. It's gonna be a ripper!!!!!". See the dates below:

New Zealand / Australia / Japan / South Korea 2019 Tour Dates:
8 November Auckland, NZ Mt. Smart Stadium
12 November Brisbane, AU SunCorp Stadium
15 November Melbourne, AU Marvel Stadium
19 November Adelaide, AU Adelaide Oval
22 November Sydney, AU Sydney Cricket Ground
27 November Perth, AU Optus Stadium
04 December Tokyo, JP Saitama Super Arena
05 December Tokyo, JP Saitama Super Arena
08 December Seoul, KR Gocheok Sky Dome


Related Stories


U2 Announce New Joshua Tree Tour Dates

U2 Stars Busk For Homeless On Christmas Eve In Dublin

U2 Experience + Innocence Brings In Over $125 Million

U2 Play Two Rarities At Recent Tour Stop

U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons

U2 Announce Latest 180 Gram Vinyl Reissue

U2 Expanding Vinyl Album Reissue Series With Three New Titles

Video From U2's Apollo Theater Performance Goes Online

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

U2 Win Two Out Of Four Billboard Music Awards

More U2 News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners- U2 New Joshua Tree Tour Dates- Kenny Rogers Explains Hospitalization- Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart- more

Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience- Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone- more

New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash- David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion- Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry- Motorhead- more

Eddie Money To Undergo Heart Surgery This Week- Ace Frehley Gets Animated For Mission To Mars- Robert Plant Announces Digging Deep Podcast- Lamb Of God- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners

U2 Announce New Joshua Tree Tour Dates

Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart

Kenny Rogers Explains Hospitalization

Live Celebrating Throwing Copper Anniversary With Box Set

Small Town Titans Cover Temple Of The Dog's 'Hunger Strike'

The Avett Brothers' At The Beach Returning Next Year

Singled Out: Hell & Hollar's Showdown

Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience

Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone

Megadeth Expanding More Albums For Reissues

Rammstein Top Charts In 14 Countries, Scores Biggest U.S. Hit

Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Tucson Train' Video

Historic Doobie Brothers Show Captured For TV Special

Rush Frontman Geddy Lee Announces More Book Tour Dates

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.