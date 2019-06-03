Blacktop Mojo Announce Summer Tour

Texas rockers Blacktop Mojo have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for headline tour across the U.S. that will feature special guests Lullwater.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on July 13th at Aftershock at Kansas City, MO and will be wrapping up on August 24th at theDownstream Casino in Quapaw, OK.

The group is launching the tour in support of their latest single "Can't Sleep", which will be featured on their upcoming album "Under The Sun," that will be released in mid-September. See the dates below:

07/13 - Aftershock - Kansas City, MO

07/14 - Apollo Theatre - Rockford, IL

07/16 - Spicolis - Waterloo, IA

07/18 - Durty Nellies - Palatine, IL

07/19 - Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI

07/20 - Bike Rally - Sturgis, KY

07/21 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

07/23 - Winchester - Cleveland, OH

07/25 - Hard Times Four Mile Fork - Fredericksburg, VA

07/26 - Muddy Creek Saloon - Heath, OH

07/27 - Cotter Pin - La Crosse, WI

07/28 - Q and Z - Ringle, Wi

07/31 - Token Lounge - Detroit, MI

08/01 - Manchester Music Hall - Lexington, KY

08/02 - Madam Caroll Boat - Monticello, IN

08/03 - Moefest - Monticello, IN

08/04 - Madison Live - Covington, KY

08/06 - Hard Rock Café - Pittsburgh, PA

08/07 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

08/08 - Wally's - Manchester,, NH

08/09 - Alchemy - Providence, RI

08/10 - TBA

08/11 - TBA

08/14 - Eclectic Room - Angola, IN

0815 - Illinois State Fair - Springfield, IL

08/16 - Rose Music Hall - Columbia, MO

08/17 - ABATE Summerfest - Bristol, IN

08/18 - The Warehouse - Clarksville, TN

08/20 - Sidetracks - Huntsville, AL

08/21 - TBA

08/22 - Commandry - Ft. Smith, AR

08/23 - City Limits - Oklahoma City, OK

08/24 - Downstream Casino - Quapaw, OK





