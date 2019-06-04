News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




KISS Have Already Planned Their Final Concert

06-04-2019
KISS

KISS recently began their lengthy End Of The Road farewell tour that is expected to last for a couple years, but frontman Paul Stanley says that the band already has their final show ever planned.

Stanley revealed the news when he sat down with Daytona Beach, Florida radio station 95.7 The Hog. He said , "We do have a final date pretty much planned. We're not announcing it yet, but it would be crazy to have the 'End Of The Road' tour that never ends, so yes, it does end."

Paul was also asked about the possibility of the band recording and releasing any new music either before or after the end of the tour and he replied, "I can't really see it at this point, but then again, I never thought I'd write a book, let alone two books. I don't see it, but who knows?"


