Megadeth Announce Special Youthanasia Anniversary Concert

06-05-2019
Megadeth

(hennemusic) Megadeth will mark the 25th anniversary of "Youthanasia" by performing the 1994 album in its entirety during a special Halloween concert in Denver, CO.

The October 31 show at the city's Fillmore Auditorium will highlight the thrash band's sixth record, which peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than one million copies in the country.

Co-produced by Dave Mustaine and Max Norman, the project features fan favorites like "A Tout le Monde" and "Train Of Consequences." The Halloween event will follow "MegaCruise: Thrashing Through The Pacific 2019", which will see the band host the event on The Norwegian Jewel, setting set sail on October 13 from Los Angeles, CA and hit ports of San Diego, CA and Ensenada, Mexico before returning on October 18. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


