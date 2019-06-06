The Stray Cats Top Rock Chart With New Album

The Stray Cats have debuted at No. 1 on Current Rock chart, No. 3 on the Indie chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Album Sales chart for their brand new record "40".

The success of the new album gave the band their biggest chart debuts since their hit debut album "Built For Speed", which was released 36 years ago.

The iconic band, featuring Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom, recording "40" at Blackbird Studios in Nashville in late 2018 with producer Peter Collins (Rush, Bon Jovi, The Brian Setzer Orchestra) and engineer Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, Arctic Monkeys).

Fabs cab catch the band on the road in support of the album. See the dates here.





