My Morning Jacket Announce The Tennessee Fire Anniversary Plans

My Morning Jacket have announced special plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album including a deluxe reissue and special concert event.

The band have announced a August 2nd release dates for "The Tennessee Fire: Deluxe Edition", which will feature the original 16 tracks as well as 16 previously unreleased and unheard, lost songs, demo outtakes, alternate versions, and more.

On the live front, the band has also announced their "My Morning Jacket Presents: A Tennessee Fire 20th Anniversary Celebration," that will be taking place on August 9th at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY and will feature a full performance of the record along with other songs from the era.





