Demon Hunter Announce Special Summer Tour

Demon Hunter have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a special "An Evening With" tour that will see them play over 20 songs at each stop.

The band will be kicking things off on August 7th in Seattle, WA at Neumos and will wrap up their road plans with an appearance at this year's Louder Than Life festival in Louisville on September 29th.

Ryan Clark had this to say about the trek, "We're building a show that's unlike anything we've done before. We'll have video installations, created specifically for this tour, during set changes.

"We are planning the biggest lighting/staging production we've ever done, surpassing even the Stronger Than Hell tour we did back in the day." See the dates below:

8/7 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

8/8 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

8/9 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

8/10 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

8/11 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

9/24 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

9/25 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

9/26 - Dallas, TX - Trees

9/27 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

9/28 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

9/29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

*Festival





