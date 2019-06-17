Black Veil Brides Restitching Their Wounds For Anniversary

Black Veil Brides guitarist Jeremy "Jinxx" Ferguson says that the band is planning to re-record their debut album "We Stitch These Wounds", for the record's 10th anniversary next year.

Ferguson revealed the plans during an interview with Myglobalmind. He explained that the album was originally "recorded ten years ago, and we didn't have a large budget to do it properly. We had to call in some favors just to get it completed.

"This time, we will produce it ourselves and have it match to what we sound like now. It should be a lot of fun to remake that CD; then it will be released for the 10th anniversary.

"We are planning to add a new studio song on it as well to tease the fans on what they can expect from the next studio CD." He continued to explain that it will feature "a lot of extra goodies. We are going into the studio this fall to knock it, and we are really excited about it.

"We have been going over all the songs with a fine-tooth comb. Some of them we played on the road, while others haven't been touched for ten years. We will be reliving the experience we had when we initially recorded this CD."





